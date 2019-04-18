Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stolen vehicle

Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a truck from Kelowna and crashed it through the bush near Predator Ridge Thursday afternoon.

According to a pair of hikers in the area, the truck was dumped on a trail in Ellison Park, with a bent rim, blown-out tire and broken bumper.

“They were trying to get through the bush,” said a woman who was hiking with her son and dog around 4 p.m. “It was at the boundary with Predator Ridge. They drove in from the top of Predator, it was amazing how they got through.

“They ran over trees, there’s gas everywhere up there.”

Two men were seen driving towards the truck in a green John Deere ATV with a torch.

“I saw the torch in his hand,” the witness told The Morning Star. “It was a little scary.”

Trying to hold her dog back and noticing that something wasn’t quite right, the woman retreated back down the hill with her son as fast as she could. But before they reached the trail parking lot, she said the truck was lit on fire.

“There was smoke but I don’t see it now.”

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP converged at both Ellison and Predator Ridge. Firefighters at Ellison were confident the downpour extinguished any possible fire.

The white F350 truck was reported stolen out of Kelowna earlier in the day.

