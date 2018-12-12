Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

A transport truck was part way off the road near the rest area west of Sicamous on Dec. 12. (Maureen Vermette/ Facebook)

A transport truck left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch beside a narrow stretch of highway west of Sicamous on Dec. 12.

Reports from the scene indicate the truck is in the ditch next to the eastbound lane of the highway in the vicinity of the highway rest area just west of Sicamous. According to witnesses the truck has been there for at least two hours at 1 p.m. and traffic was still flowing through the area.

