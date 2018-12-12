A transport truck was part way off the road near the rest area west of Sicamous on Dec. 12. (Maureen Vermette/ Facebook)

Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

Reports indicate traffic is still flowing through the area

A transport truck left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch beside a narrow stretch of highway west of Sicamous on Dec. 12.

Related: Update: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Reports from the scene indicate the truck is in the ditch next to the eastbound lane of the highway in the vicinity of the highway rest area just west of Sicamous. According to witnesses the truck has been there for at least two hours at 1 p.m. and traffic was still flowing through the area.

