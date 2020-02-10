Truck crashes into Kamloops home

There were no apparent serious injuries in the incident

Emergency personnel were called to a home at 688 Fleming Dr. in Aberdeen after a pickup truck was driven into the front room of the home. There were no apparent serious injuries.

A restoration company was called to prop up the area of impact so the vehicle can be removed.

According to police, the male driver of the vehicle was visiting the residence when he apparently failed to navigate the driveway safely leading to the crash.

The driveway slopes downhill from the road, curving in front of the home to a side entrance of a garage.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said neither the driver nor the person inside the house were injured, but the pickup will remain in the house until a structural engineer attends to confirm that it is safe to remove the vehicle.

