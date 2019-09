No major injuries in Lake Country incident

No major injuries were reported after a truck flipped off Highway 97 in Lake Country Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, between Crystal Waters Road and Pelmewash Parkway.

It’s unknown what caused the rollover, which took place shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Southbound traffic was at a crawl as crews worked to recover the vehicle, limiting motorists to one-lane. Both lanes were closed briefly while the tow truck operated recovered the vehicle.

