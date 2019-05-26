Truck rollover west of Sicamous disrupts traffic for hours

The evening rollover on May 25 temporarily halted highway traffic near the Bernie Road intersection.

A transport truck rolled over disrupting traffic near the Bernie Road/Trans-Canada Highway intersection west of Sicamous on May 25. (Google image)

A semi-truck rollover disrupted traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm on the evening of May 25 and might do so again today as crews recover the truck.

Drive BC reports the crash involving the semi truck took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Bernie Road, approximately eight kilometres west of Sicamous.

Reports on social media suggest the rollover took place sometime in the 8 p.m. hour on May 25.

At 10 p.m. Drive BC reported the road was still closed and a detour using Highways 97A and 97B was recommended. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Drive BC reported the highway was open again.

According to Drive BC, crews will be attempting recovery of the damaged semi truck sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. today so motorists should remain vigilant when driving through the Bernie Road area.

