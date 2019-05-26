A transport truck rolled over disrupting traffic near the Bernie Road/Trans-Canada Highway intersection west of Sicamous on May 25. (Google image)

Truck rollover west of Sicamous disrupts traffic for hours

The evening rollover on May 25 temporarily halted highway traffic near the Bernie Road intersection.

A semi-truck rollover disrupted traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm on the evening of May 25 and might do so again today as crews recover the truck.

Drive BC reports the crash involving the semi truck took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Bernie Road, approximately eight kilometres west of Sicamous.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

Read More: Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

Reports on social media suggest the rollover took place sometime in the 8 p.m. hour on May 25.

At 10 p.m. Drive BC reported the road was still closed and a detour using Highways 97A and 97B was recommended. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Drive BC reported the highway was open again.

Read More: Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

Read More: Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

According to Drive BC, crews will be attempting recovery of the damaged semi truck sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. today so motorists should remain vigilant when driving through the Bernie Road area.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police, victim services aim to help seniors see through scams
Next story
Thousands in Hong Kong commemorate 1989 Tiananmen protests

Just Posted

Truck rollover west of Sicamous disrupts traffic for hours

The evening rollover on May 25 temporarily halted highway traffic near the Bernie Road intersection.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

Photos: Over 80 competitors took part in 3D Archery Shoot

The event is hosted by the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club

Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada forecasts thunder, cloud and rain for one more day

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Okanagan group offers suggestions on overdose prevention site

Downtown Vernon Association agrees proposed facility should be near Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Brothers acquired land at entrance to Garnet Valley

Name of Summerland valley and lake does not match spelling of family name.

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Most Read