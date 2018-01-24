Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal accident on the Coquihalla south of Merritt early Saturday morning. -Image: Capital News

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24

The accident scene has been cleared and the highway is back open.

Original story

A pick-up truck has rolled on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen near the intersection of James Road.

The incident is of the Tappen Co-op and police and an ambulance have been dispatched.

The vehicle is said to be resting on its roof and is impeding part of the westbound lane.

Traffic is slowed but is still moving through that area at this time.

More to come as information becomes available.