RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal accident on the Coquihalla south of Merritt early Saturday morning. -Image: Capital News

Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24

The accident scene has been cleared and the highway is back open.

Original story

A pick-up truck has rolled on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen near the intersection of James Road.

The incident is of the Tappen Co-op and police and an ambulance have been dispatched.

The vehicle is said to be resting on its roof and is impeding part of the westbound lane.

Traffic is slowed but is still moving through that area at this time.

More to come as information becomes available.

Previous story
FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings
Next story
Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

Just Posted

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Input wanted for Bruhn Bridge replacement

Ministry of Transportation to host public open house at Sicamous rec centre on Feb. 1

Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24 The accident scene has been cleared and… Continue reading

Hair pulling, spitting lead to arrest

A man may face two assault charges after incident at Salmon Arm education facility

Update: Another semi hits the ditch

The owner of property spanning Highway 97A near Mara is done with having to repair her fence.

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Amplify HER a graphic novel and motion comic series, to be screened in Kelowna this Saturday

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

Snow on first

Second annual Snow Pitch event a home run in Sicamous

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Most Read