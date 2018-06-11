Truck stolen from Riverside Avenue

RCMP search for red Silverado

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two people involved in a theft at the Esso at Oyster Bay last Thursday. (File Photo).

The Sicamous RCMP are searching for a truck that was stolen sometime during the night on Friday, June 8 on Riverside Avenue.

The truck in question is a red 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate JY 3463. The truck has several dents on its passenger side and a Harley Davidson decal on its tinted rear window. The RCMP ask the public to notify police if they see the vehicle but not to approach it.

Impaired drivers taken off the road

The Sicamous RCMP issued a pair of roadside driving suspensions to impaired drivers on June 6 and 8.

On June 6 at 9:30 p.m. RCMP stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Sicamous for a sobriety check. The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Calgary displayed signs of impairment. She was given two roadside breath tests and failed. Failing the tests resulted in a 30-day impound of the woman’s vehicle and a 90-day driving prohibition.

On June 8 a Nissan pickup truck was stopped on the Oxbow frontage road. The officer noticed a strong odour of liquor coming from the driver and signs of impairment. The 61-year-old Summerland man behind the wheel failed two roadside breath tests resulting in an immediate 90-day suspension of his licence and a 30 day impound of his vehicle.

Rental vehicle impounded due to excessive speed.

After passing in front of a Sicamous RCMP radar gun travelling at 182 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone, a rented Toyota Camry was impounded for seven days. The vehicle was pulled over near the Last Spike on June 8 and the driver, a 33-year-old Burnaby man was ticketed $483.

