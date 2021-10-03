Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir mentioned the prime minister had been invited

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc for not attending their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony, despite being invited.

Instead of attending the ceremony, Trudeau spent the new federal statutory holiday in Tofino, sparking condemnation from local First Nation leaders there. Although the prime minister’s office had suggested Trudeau was spending the day speaking to residential school survivors, he was not seen at any National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events in the Tofino area.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Trudeau had called Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir on Saturday (Oct. 2) to apologize for missing the event, discussed further actions on reconciliation and visiting the Kamloops-area community.

READ MORE: First Nations members demand apology from Trudeau in Tofino

READ MORE: Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousJustin TrudeauTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Search resumes for missing couple near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area ‘unfounded’

Just Posted

Penticton Vees forwards Ethan Mann (left) and Finlay Williams celebrate a goal against Salmon Arm during the Vees’ 5-2 BCHL pre-season win over the Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 2, in Penticton. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Pre-season perfection for Penticton Vees

The Sicamous Eagles salute the crowd at the recreation centre after their 3-1 win over the North Okanagan Knights in the Eagles’ KIJHL regular-season home opener. (Facebook video)
Sicamous Eagles topple North Okanagan Knights

Six sets of twins are attending Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous for the 2021-22 school year. From left to right, their names are: Levi and Cody Clark, Kate and Reese Osmundson, Maxx and Maycie-Jean Lane, Dustin and Dillon Hilder, Emily and Nathan Presley, and Aurora and Logan Dawson. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
2 x 6: Sicamous students share what they love most about being twins

Salmon Arm council gave third reading to zoning bylaw amendments aimed at prohibiting the bottling of groundwater for commercial sale. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council turns to zoning to plug groundwater extraction for bottling