Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families. The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo

Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan

Others say they have been waiting for information on hundreds of applications and requests for help

Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families.

The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada.

Much of that anxiety has been linked to what Canadian veterans and advocacy groups working to evacuate those Afghans say are onerous paperwork requirements and a lack of communication from immigration officials.

But Trudeau said the main reason the handful of evacuation flights that have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan have been half full is because the Taliban are preventing people from reaching the Kabul airport.

Trudeau’s comments stand in contrast to former interpreters, veterans and others who say they have been waiting for information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on hundreds of applications and requests for help.

Andrew Rusk, the founder of a national advocacy campaign to bring interpreters and local staff to Canada, says his group has heard from dozens of Afghans who have submitted their paperwork and are waiting for any word on whether they can escape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Afghanistanfederal election

Previous story
Rise in hate during pandemic to mark first-ever inquiry by B.C. human rights commissioner
Next story
Find fun foraging at Fungi Festival in Sicamous

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert in place for properties in the vicinity of the Three Valley Lake wildfire, including the Three Valley Chateau. (Facebook: James Courtenay)
All clear: Evacuation alert lifted for Three Valley properties

Robert Hugh looks through the remains of the home he shared with his partner Michelle Maisonneuve that was destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)
PHOTOS: No erratic behaviour forecast for White Rock Lake wildfire

This artwork in the parking lot of the Sicamous Legion and Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre was made with Fungi Festival in mind. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Find fun foraging at Fungi Festival in Sicamous

A person is receiving medical attention after allegedly attacking three Salmon Arm RCMP officers on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP officers unharmed after alleged attack by person wielding machete, scythe