Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Tutu — an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights — died Sunday at 90. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world has lost one of the strongest moral voices with the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

Trudeau says in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Tutu’s death.

The prime minister called Tutu’s life “remarkable,” saying the archbishop used his vision of interconnectedness, equality, and forgiveness to fight for a better, more peaceful world.

He also noted Tutu’s visit to Canada, in which the archbishop advocated for truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Trudeau also highlighted Tutu’s fight to eradicate poverty, child marriage and racism, and the archbishop’s encouragement of young people to be more engaged in creating a peaceful world.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Archbishop Tutu’s family and friends, and the South African people,” Trudeau said.

“His unwavering optimism against great odds, along with his boundless faith in humanity, will continue to inspire us all.”

— With files from The Associated Press

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

