Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

Mel Arnold blames out-of-control government spending on inflation

A local Conservative politician is blaming the leading parties for incresed inflation hurting everyday citizens.

Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap, responded to the 2022 Fall Economic Statement tabled last Thursday.

Calling the Liberal-NDP coalition “costly,” Arnold said it fails to address the “cost-of-living crisis created by out-of-control government spending.”

Pointing to Justin Trudeau’s inflationary deficits, “to the tune of half a trillion dollars,” Arnold said more dollars are chasing fewer goods causing prices of groceries, gas and home heating to spike.

“The fall economic statement shows that government revenues have increased by $40.1 billion in this year alone and this causes not only increasing costs for everyday essentials such as gas and groceries and home heating, but also increasing taxes for Canadians.

“Instead of creating more cash, a better solution would be to create more of what cash buys: more homes, more gas, more food, and more resources here at home.”

While Arnold doesn’t support Trudeau’s economic plan, he said he will “continue to assess ways to work with local governments, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to identify priorities in an effort to connect our communities with federal resources to build safer and stronger communities and stable regional economies.”

