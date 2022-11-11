Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau en route to Southeast Asia for summits aimed at deeper Indo-Pacific ties

Trudeau arrives Friday at the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is en route to Southeast Asia for a series of summits aimed at deepening Canada’s presence in the Indo-Pacific.

He is joined by Trade Minister Mary Ng and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, with a first stop in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Trudeau arrives today at the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a group of 10 countries that are negotiating a trade agreement with Canada.

On Monday, Trudeau heads to Indonesia for the G20 summit in Bali, where he is pressing the world’s largest economies to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The summit is meant to focus on shoring up health systems as well as boosting food and energy security, which Trudeau argues Russia has undermined.

Trudeau is then to make an overnight stop in Bangkok, Thailand, to meet with fellow leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, before heading to Tunisia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
Next story
Princeton Korean War vet says it wasn’t really like M*A*S*H*

Just Posted

Lawrence Williams holds photos of his brothers Flying Officer Ronald Lennard and Pilot Officer Leslie Llewellyn, both of whom died in the Second World War. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Salmon Arm veteran remembers brothers lost in Second World War

Jack Stead enlisted in the Royal Canadian Army in July 1944, one month after graduating from high school. Identified as a crack shot during basic training in Ontario, he was given advanced training in preparation for the Allied attack on Japan but did not go overseas because the Second World War ended with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Contributed)
‘I am the last one alive:’ Shuswap man learned of horrors of war through fellow veterans

Salmon Arm’s Letitia Wigglesworth based her essay, The Picture, on this image hanging on her grandparents’ wall. Wigglesworth’s essay won first place in the 2021/2022 BC- Yukon Legion Remembrance Day contest. (Contributed)
Remembrance Day: Salmon Arm family memento passed down through generations

Sicamous veteran Stephen Hill began his military service in 1958 when he joined the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Evansburg, Alta. (Contributed)
Remembrance Day: Sicamous veteran recounts ‘peace-making’ mission in Cyprus