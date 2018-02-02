Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nanaimo today for the latest stop on his cross-country town hall tour.

Trudeau may face criticism about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, after telling an Edmonton radio station yesterday that the project is in the national interest and will go ahead despite B.C.’s efforts to block it.

B.C. announced earlier this week that it plans to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

READ MORE: Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

READ MORE: Alberta premier suspends electricity talks, ramping up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has called that an unconstitutional attempt to get around federal approval of the Kinder Morgan project, which would increase the capacity of a pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby.

Trudeau told CHED that it’s normal for provinces to have differences of opinion, and that’s why there is a federal government — to make sure the interests of all Canadians are looked after.

He said Canada needs to get Alberta’s oil safely to markets other than the United States, and the federal government did the research and has spent billions on spill response.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis rattles Shuswap municipalities
Next story
Your Feb. 2 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Cannabis rattles Shuswap municipalities

Cities to provide services but tax revenue up in the air.

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

Two injured in head-on collision near Chase

Traffic was backed up near Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

Police report they are investigating three robberies in past 10 days by different suspects

Your Feb. 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

VIDEO: Injured Stanley Park beaver recovers at Langley centre

Beaver, dubbed ‘Stanley,’ struck by car, chased into ocean, before being rescued by aquarium staff

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

Most Read