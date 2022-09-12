Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a speech during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B. on Monday, September 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre’s ‘irresponsible’ politics

Poilievre says the Liberals caused inflation with out-of-control spending during the pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.

Trudeau is in New Brunswick meeting with his caucus for a three-day retreat before the House of Commons resumes sitting next week.

The retreat comes just after Poilievre soared to an easy victory in his party’s leadership contest, ensuring he and the Opposition pose a new challenge to the Liberals.

Poilievre says the Liberals caused inflation with out-of-control spending during the pandemic and has said that if he were prime minister he would fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem for being the “ATM” for Trudeau’s spending habit.

Trudeau says Poilievre is an irresponsible leader, spewing buzzwords and dog whistles that do not add up to meaningful economic policies.

He says Canadians would have lost their life savings if they listened to Poilievre’s claim that investing in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin would allow them to “opt out of inflation.”

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

