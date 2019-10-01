Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, participates in a discussion with healthcare professionals about the need to end gun violence in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Jagmeet Singh’s love affair with British Columbia continues today, as the NDP leader spends an eighth straight day campaigning on the West Coast.

He’s due to have breakfast with families to promote his $10-billion plan for universal child care, in the province where the New Democrats have some of their best chances to pick up seats if they can benefit from multi-way split votes.

The other leaders are letting him have the place to himself, all focusing their efforts in Ontario.

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are making morning announcements in greater Toronto.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy, meeting with mayors from Toronto’s suburbs in Richmond Hill, Ont., and Scheer is making an announcement in a lakefront hotel on Toronto’s exhibition grounds.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is talking about her party’s policy on post-secondary education at Ryerson University before heading to Montreal for an evening rally, and People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier is planning several small-scale appearances with candidates in southwestern Ontario.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time
Next story
Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Just Posted

Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Churches Thrift Shop, with its mission to help the poor, processes tons of items

Climate change immigration and more dicussed at Salmon Arm all candidates’ forum

The forum held at the Fifth Aveue Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30 drew a large crowd.

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

Inquiry will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial

Remains of Shuswap men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Day parole denied to ‘sexually greedy’ pedophile who assaulted Edmonton girls

He was declared a long-term offender in 2002 after serving four years for molesting six children

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Most Read