Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the only way to get projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built is by finding compromise between growing the economy and protecting the environment.

Trudeau was speaking at a reception for Liberal Party donors during the Calgary Stampede, where he had fewer public appearances than in past years.

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks to dozens of party faithful in a downtown Calgary cafe.

He says these days a government can’t just dictate where a pipeline will be built like Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, did for the railroad.

Earlier in the day Trudeau greeted crowds and served pancakes at a community Stampede breakfast in the riding of Calgary’s only Liberal MP, Kent Hehr.

There, university student Isabelle Reynolds confronted Trudeau over the treatment of Mi’kmaq opponents of a Nova Scotia natural gas project.

Trudeau told her he had been listening to concerns over the project, but Reynolds told reporters afterward she was not satisfied with the prime minister’s response.

A small group of yellow-vest-clad demonstrators held anti-Trudeau signs outside the donor event.

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Just Posted

In photos and video: Harbour Front Cruise car show at Marine Park

Many classic cars were on display at the Harbour Front Cruise car… Continue reading

Sisters bring Japanese tea experience to Salmon Arm

Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins brew success with The Canadian Barley Tea Company

South Shuswap summer concert series a musical escape

Music in the Bay in Blind Bay features diverse lineup of talented musicians

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun, chances of showers continue through weekend

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun, clouds and rain to start the weekend

Dancers partner up for BC Festival 2019 in Salmon Arm

Five-day event brings dancers, callers and instructors from across Canada, U.S.

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

That’s bananas! New tech shown off at Okanagan library

The library’s new ‘maker space’ offers cutting edge technology in Kelowna

Most Read