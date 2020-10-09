Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday October 8, 2020 in Ottawa. Trudeau will announce today more federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau to announce more federal funding for food banks during pandemic

Back in April, the federal government gave $100 million to national, regional and local organizations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today more federal funding for food banks across Canada to help them meet the surge in demand for their services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau revealed plans for the “big announcement” Thursday night as he took part in a virtual, cross-country town hall with people who run or volunteer at food banks.

As a second wave of the pandemic sweeps the country and with the approach of Thanksgiving and Christmas, he predicted that food banks will be under more pressure to feed those who can’t afford groceries or are afraid to venture outside their homes to get them.

During the height of the first wave back in April, the federal government gave $100 million to national, regional and local organizations that work to alleviate food insecurity, including Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army and Community Food Centres Canada.

Trudeau is expected to announce another similar infusion of federal funds to help such groups continue to meet demand, which has exploded during the pandemic along with unemployment.

During the town hall, Trudeau was thanked profusely and repeatedly for the first instalment and heard stories about how food banks have used the funds to find creative ways to help more people even as the pandemic has caused a shortage of volunteers and food supplies.

“I’ll give you guys a sneak preview,” Trudeau told food bank workers.

“I’ll be making a big announcement tomorrow about more supports that you should stay tuned for. But I know that the work you’re doing is incredible. We need to make sure that you have the tools to keep being able to say ‘yes’ when people ask for help.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap
Next story
RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Just Posted

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

One of the officers suffered a fractured arm during the Oct. 7 arrest.

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

100 films in 80 years says Cawston filmmaker

Joey Munroe is producing Walk With Me, which is being filmed in Cawston

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Most Read