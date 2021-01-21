FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Trudeau will be first foreign leader to speak with Biden on Friday: White House

Keystone XL likely to be a conversation topic

The White House says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak with newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to speak with Biden since his inauguration.

The two have a lot to talk about: hours after his inauguration, Biden signed an executive order effectively cancelling the US$8-billion Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

In a statement, Trudeau says he’s disappointed in the decision, but appreciates Biden’s commitment to climate change — a sign Ottawa isn’t going to push hard on trying to reverse the decision.

He says workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and across Canada will always have the federal government’s support.

Trudeau cheered some of Biden’s other Day 1 decisions, including rejoining the Paris climate accord, blocking oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and renewing ties with the World Health Organization.

READ MORE: TC Energy cutting more than 1,000 Keystone XL construction jobs as Biden pulls permit

The Canadian Press

Joe BidenJustin Trudeau






