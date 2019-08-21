FILE - True Leaf Cannabis Inc. submitted its site evidence package to Health Canada for True Leaf Campus, the Company’s cannabis cultivation and production facility in Lumby.

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

  • Aug. 21, 2019 7:35 a.m.
  • News

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. has completed the final step towards securing a license for its cannabis cultivation hub in the North Okanagan.

On Monday the global cannabis brand submitted its site evidence package to Health Canada for the True Leaf Campus, an 18,000 square foot facility in Lumby.

The current phase of the two-story facility was completed earlier in 2019 on a 40-acre site. The facility is meant to be a central hub for the company’s operations in the region, serving as the initial grow area. It will also be used for whole-plant extraction and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products.

“This site evidence package is a significant milestone for True Leaf towards becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf.

Related: True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

“Our team has spent the last few months ensuring this state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility complies with Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Completing this final step puts True Leaf in an ideal position to benefit from the highly anticipated ‘edibles’ regulations coming to Canada this October,” Bomford said.

Those edible regulations are set for Oct. 17, exactly one year after the legalization of recreational cannabis. On that day, the doors to the legal cannabis edibles market in Canada will be open, but not without restrictions. Health Canada released the specifics of the regulations in June, which can be found in the cannabis section of the Health Canada website.

The company expects to receive its cultivation license by the fourth quarter of 2019.

True Leaf Cannabis is a subsidiary of True Leaf Brands Inc., which also specializes in hemp wellness products for pets.

Read More: Cannabis company with Okanagan facility earns record revenues

Read More: Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Read More: Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

Previous story
Pregnant teachers fight to change WorkSafeBC compensation rules

Just Posted

Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

Making a business out of creating art a dream come true for the Meikle family

Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

Musician Luke Wallace ispired by non-profit Mirella Project

Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Salmon Arm native embraces opportunity to play overseas

Alternative approval process to proceed for Centennial Field purchase

Fate of loan to purchase land for future park in hands of South Shuswap residents

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours… Continue reading

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pregnant teachers fight to change WorkSafeBC compensation rules

Agency does not recognize risk to unborn babies when mother catches illness from work

Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

The 22-year-old male was wanted in relation to a domestic violence investigation

North Shuswap Lions, Celista winery host benefit concert

Sept. 7 event at Celista Estate Winery to support North Shuswap Youth Program

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Most Read