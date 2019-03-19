Trump: Never was, never will be Sen. John McCain fan

Trump drew criticism over the weekend for tweeting insults about McCain

In this Nov. 3, 208 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks at a rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. President Donald Trump is not backing down from his longstanding criticism of the late Sen. John McCain. Trump declared Tuesday at the White House: I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be. Trump drew criticism over the weekend for tweeting insults at McCain, a Vietnam war hero, Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate who died last year of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his longstanding criticism of the late Sen. John McCain.

Trump declared Tuesday at the White House: “I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be.”

Trump drew criticism over the weekend for tweeting insults about McCain, a Vietnam war hero, Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate who died last year of brain cancer.

He repeated those attacks in the Oval Office, complaining about McCain’s vote against repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law.

READ MORE: Records show FBI was probing Michael Cohen long before raid

Trump targeted McCain during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying the former prisoner-of-war was not a hero. Trump received a series of deferments to avoid serving in Vietnam, including one attained with a physician’s letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton resident baffled about welcome mat theft
Next story
Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Just Posted

Interior Health asks users check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Penticton resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Okanagan cat hit by car uses seven of nine lives, needs help for surgery

Seven is currently recovering at the SPCA in Kelowna

Shuswap rink sweeps to seventh spot in U18 Curling Championships

Team Belway finishes with victory over second place provincial team

Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Okanoggin Barbers second underwear fashion show happening Wednesday at Barking Parrot

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Okanagan dancers kick up heels for spring

PHOTOS: Spring Fling sees more than 60 converge in Vernon from as far as Okanagan Falls and Salmon Arm

Shuswap Timmies to have coffee on day and night

Sicamous Tim Hortons on Highway 1 to stay open around the clock starting March 25

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Most Read