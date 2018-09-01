Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump talks on the phone with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Aug. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump is warning Congress not to interfere with his plans for a new North American Free Trade Agreement, lest he cancel the deal entirely.

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse an agreement that excludes Canada.

Trump notified Congress on Friday of his intent to sign a revamped deal in 90 days, amid negotiations that blew past the deadline imposed by the president.

READ MORE: Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

He says on Twitter that a deal will go ahead with or without Canada’s involvement, and if Congress tries to intervene, he will “terminate NAFTA entirely.”

Trump contends in the Saturday morning tweet that there is “no political necessity” to include Canada in a deal, after the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement on Monday.

Talks to keep Canada in the trade bloc will resume this week as the two countries try to resolve thorny issues including Canada’s dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan
Next story
Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Strong sockeye salmon run no excuse for inaction

As I stood on the deck of my friend Cory’s 21-foot aluminum… Continue reading

Business Spotlight: Take your best shot at the fair and support food bank

MLA and business owners to be dunked for a food bank fundraiser.

Demenok seeks re-election to CSRD

Paul Demenok was first elected in 2012

Salmon Arm gets a crash course in overdose response and Naloxone treatment

Information and instruction provided during Overdose Awareness Day

Highway 97A in Spallumcheen reopens after accident

Three vehicles reportedly involved.

Long weekend weather

A look at the weekend weather in the Okanagan-Shuswap

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

Most Read