Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

Remuneration policy has been set for School District 83.

With a new five member board to be elected in the fall, secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante reviewed 17 similar sized school districts and five local municipal councillor stipends, to bring two recommendations to official trustee Mike McKay for consideration.

She recommended that the base remuneration for trustee, effective Nov. 1, be $13,500 and that additional $3,000 be paid to the board chair and $1,500 to vice-chair.

Bittante used 17 similar sized school districts (enrolment between 4,000 and 10,000) as comparators, with two anomalies being removed (West Vancouver and New Westminister) as they paid their trustees in excess of $20,000. The remaining districts remuneration ranged from $11,000 to $16,392.

For further comparison she researched local councillor stipend amounts which ranged from the City of Enderby’s $8,500 to the City of Salmon Arm’s $22,100.

After approving the remuneration recommendation, McKay also approved the annual adjustment of trustee remuneration, effective Dec. 1st of each year beginning in 2019, be based on the BC Consumer Price Index change from the prior year.

Related: School District 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Policies Approved

Approval was given to a group of policies which will serve as guidelines to the new board, when it is elected in October.

McKay gave third reading and approval to Roles and Responsibilities of the Board, Board Delegation of Authority, Monitoring Board Performance, Trustee Attendance, Trustee Code of Conduct, Trustee Conflict of Interest, Trustee Remuneration and Expenses, Trustee Professional Development, Accumulated Operating Surplus (Reserve) and Budget Monitoring and Reporting.

McKay thanked all those involved for the work on getting the policies in place.

“It was important to do,” he said.

He added the new policies also help address recommendations in the Watson Report.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. Mountie who fought harassment in the force dies by suicide
Next story
VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries

Just Posted

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Salmon Arm council puts brakes on intersection changes

Decision on safety improvements delayed until after referendum on underpass

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read