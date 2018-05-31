TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Results are expected today from an investigation into what caused a tugboat to run aground off British Columbia’s coast in October 2016, spilling thousands of litres of fuel into the ocean.

The Transportation Safety Board is set to release a report of its findings on the Nathan E. Stewart, a 30-metre tug that was towing an empty barge when it hit rocks near Bella Bella and partially sank.

About 107,000 litres of diesel and 2,240 litres of lubricants, including gear and hydraulic oils, leaked into the Pacific Ocean.

Related: ‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Related:Prince Rupert WCMRC sends response to Bella Bella fuel spill

Chief Marilyn Slett of the nearby Heiltsuk First Nation has said the fuel spill forced the closure of prime seafood harvesting and fishing areas and has had devastating social, cultural and economic impacts on her people.

Earlier this year, she said her community was still working to recover a $150,000 payment from Houston-based company Kirby Offshore Marine, which owned the boat.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released a report in November saying the tug’s second mate told investigators he missed a change of course after falling asleep, which the board says is the probable cause of the vessel running aground.

The report says Kirby’s safety management procedures had also been ineffectively implemented, contributing to the sinking.

It says there was a lack of documentation on safety rounds and no evidence that safety management procedures were implemented on board the Nathan E. Stewart.

Related: Renewed calls for tanker ban after large diesel spill near Bella Bella

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna
Next story
Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Just Posted

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

West Hiring Day blitz on June 4 across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba

Awards for youth involved in Salmon Arm minor hockey

Player, referees recognized for their commitment

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read