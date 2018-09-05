An accident near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B in Sicamous closed the TCH in both directions for several hours Tuesday night. File Photo

Tuesday night accident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Shuswap

Highway re-opened east of Sicamous in the early morning hours of Wednesday

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions last night due to an accident 500 metres east of the junction with Highway 97A in Sicamous.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the accident may have involved a pedestrian crossing the highway.

The highway was closed from approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and re-open ed in the early morning hours.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services is investigating the accident and have not yet provided more information.

