A Douglas-fir tussock moth larva. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

An insect infestation that has the ability to quickly kill healthy Douglas fir trees is on the move in B.C., and the province says it’s been found farther north than ever before.

A statement from the Ministry of Forests says an infestation of tussock moth has been found in trees in the western Cariboo, just south of the community of Alkali Lake.

The pest, which during a severe infestation can kill a large Douglas fir in just one to two years, is usually found in more southern parts of the province, such as Kamloops and the Okanagan.

Tussock moth caterpillars feed on the needles of the Douglas fir, stripping limbs, which appear scorched as they die, and trees weakened by the moth are more susceptible to beetle attacks.

Hairs on the moth caterpillars can also pose a human health risk because the ministry says the hairs can cause allergic reactions in about 20 per cent of people, producing rashes, watery eyes and sneezing.

In an effort to slow the spread of the moth, the ministry says firewood should not be taken from the Wycotte Flat area south of Alkali Lake.

“Tree limbs are particularly infectious, as they may contain eggs,” the ministry statement says.

READ MORE: Cariboo lakes confirmed clear of invasive mussels after testing

Caterpillars, which can be recognized by two long, black tufts on each side of their head and another at the rear, hatch in late spring and develop into moths from late July to early September.

Female moths lay approximately 200 eggs each, which hatch the following spring and the ministry says outbreaks typically last two to four years.

Ministry officials are assessing the affected area and the statement says a treatment plan will begin when the caterpillars re-emerge next spring.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge
Next story
Canadian-American among winners of Nobel Prize for work to understand cosmos

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Club presented with the Contribution to Community Tennis award

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

‘Unforgettable, irresistible’ soprano featured in HD Live at Met’s Manon

Passionate opera ready to go on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding car that knocked woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

HERGOTT: Driving with your phone in the cup holder

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses distracted driving fines

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Most Read