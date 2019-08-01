A motorcycle may have rear-ended a compact vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of 10th Avenue SW about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. It did not appear at first glance that there were serious injuries or damage. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm following a two-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. just west of 10th Avenue SW.

At first glance it appears an eastbound motorcycle collided with the back of a compact vehicle. Both were blocking the eastbound lane across from the Great Canadian Oil Change, with an ambulance and police vehicles on scene.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the 4th Avenue SW frontage road at Braby Motors. Neither vehicle appeared to be badly damaged.

