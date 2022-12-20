It is the second time in recent memory that local post office boxes were targeted. File Photo

It is the second time in recent memory that local post office boxes were targeted. File Photo

Twenty-five customer boxes pried open at Princeton Canada Post office

Both RCMP and crown corporation are investigating

Twenty-five boxes at Princeton’s Canada Post office were pried open sometime over the weekend.

The incident was reported to police Sunday, Dec. 18.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, another eight boxes showed signs that someone had tried to enter them.

Hughes said a knife blade was found at the scene and appears to be the tool used to pry open the boxes.

The investigation is continuing and Canada Post is also conducting an investigation.

Hughes said it is the second time in recent memory that post office boxes here broken into.

Related: 2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Related: Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan
Next story
Ottawa police chief vows there won’t be a repeat of last winter’s ‘Freedom Convoy’

Just Posted

Johan Friesen
UPDATE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan

Skiers enjoy the Santa Cruise ski fundraiser at Larch Hills on Dec. 18 2022. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club photo)
Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

A Christmas tree is among the gifts given to those people without homes who are living in a tent encampment across from the former Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter on 3rd Street SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated

Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood of U-Grow Girl, and Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn of Shuswap Cider Co., collaborated on a fundraiser that involved partial sales from a haskap cider to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (File photo)
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse