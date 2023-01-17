Two adults and a newborn killed in crash near Castlegar

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums, B.C., on Jan. 16, 2023. File photo

A two-car crash near Castlegar has claimed the lives of two adults and a newborn baby and sent a toddler to hospital.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Castlegar RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 3A in Thrums involving a passenger car and a pickup truck.

Police, fire, ambulance and a physician with Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association attended the scene where bystanders were administering first aid to the individuals involved in the collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene for his injuries.

Three of the four occupants in the passenger car — a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant — were declared deceased on scene. The fourth passenger of the car, a two-year-old, was transported to hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The highway was closed for more than four hours while the Castlegar RCMP, with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol and BC Coroner Service conducted an investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the passenger car maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

