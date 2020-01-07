Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Three men are in police custody after an RCMP emergency response unit assisted Salmon Arm officers with a pair of “high risk” search warrant executions.

A Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) tactical armoured vehicle was seen rolling into the Salmon Arm detachment just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Around 11 a.m., the SED ERT was deployed to properties in the 400 block of 22nd Street NE, and in the 1300 block of 30th Street SE to assist in the execution of warrants.

“On January 7, 2020, shortly before 11 a.m., frontline officers and plain clothes investigators of the Salmon Arm RCMP attended to two separate residences alongside a team of tactically trained members… to execute the pair of search warrants consecutively,” states RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a Jan. 7 news release.

The warrants, said O’Donaghey, were related to an ongoing criminal investigation being led by the Salmon Arm RCMP.

O’Donaghey reports the police operation ended without incident, and two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the warrants. A third individual connected to the case was already in police custody on an unrelated matter.

“All three men, a 39-year-old from Canoe, B.C., a 28-year old from Salmon Arm and a 27-year-old from Salmon Arm, remain in custody at this time,” said O’Donaghey. “They each face potential criminal charges.”

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather evidence at both scenes.

