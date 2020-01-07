Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

Three men are in police custody after an RCMP emergency response unit assisted Salmon Arm officers with a pair of “high risk” search warrant executions.

A Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) tactical armoured vehicle was seen rolling into the Salmon Arm detachment just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Around 11 a.m., the SED ERT was deployed to properties in the 400 block of 22nd Street NE, and in the 1300 block of 30th Street SE to assist in the execution of warrants.

“On January 7, 2020, shortly before 11 a.m., frontline officers and plain clothes investigators of the Salmon Arm RCMP attended to two separate residences alongside a team of tactically trained members… to execute the pair of search warrants consecutively,” states RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a Jan. 7 news release.

Read more: Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

Read more: Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

Read more: BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

The warrants, said O’Donaghey, were related to an ongoing criminal investigation being led by the Salmon Arm RCMP.

O’Donaghey reports the police operation ended without incident, and two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the warrants. A third individual connected to the case was already in police custody on an unrelated matter.

“All three men, a 39-year-old from Canoe, B.C., a 28-year old from Salmon Arm and a 27-year-old from Salmon Arm, remain in custody at this time,” said O’Donaghey. “They each face potential criminal charges.”

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather evidence at both scenes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties
Next story
VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Just Posted

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Shuswap residents go out of their way to help folks in seniors complex

People in Sicamous jump to assist with snow clearing after storms

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Chase Heat experience chilly start to new year

Chase KIJHL squad kicked off 2020 with a pair of losses to Revelstoke, Summerland

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

Most Read