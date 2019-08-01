B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (bcombudsperson.ca)

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

The B.C. ombudsperson’s annual report says two government ministries generated more work for his office than any other.

Jay Chalke’s report says his staff handled more than 1,200 complaints or inquiries last year about the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Chalke says in a news release that he hopes the needs of people involved with those ministries will be met fairly and reasonably, given their acute situations.

Unfortunately, he says, his office continues to see too many occasions where that it is not the case.

Chalke says intervention from his office remedied unfair treatment of vulnerable people, where benefits or services were denied.

READ ALSO: Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

The office has oversight over more than 1,000 public sector organizations in B.C., and received 7,097 complaints and inquiries for the 2018 – 2019 year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says
Next story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

Drivers speed through Salmon Arm park zone at more than twice limit

RCMP’s Citizens Patrol see city employees, taxi drivers among the speeders

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Two forest service roads east of Sicamous closed due to rockslides

Perry River Forest Service Road and Craigellachie Anstey Gorge Forest Service Road are closed

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

In photos: North Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi 36 opens in Salmon Arm

Hanoi 36, a Vietnamese restaurant owned and operated by Michael Vu, officially… Continue reading

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Police watchdog concludes Okanagan jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Most Read