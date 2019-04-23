A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that struck hit 170 km west of Port Hardy on Monday, April 22, was only the first of two earthquakes within less two hours Monday afternoon. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck some 78 minutes later some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice. USGS Photo.

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

A second earthquake in less than two hours rattled parts of Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

According to Natural Resources Canada, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred some 190 kilometres west of Port Alice off the west coast of Vancouver Island at around 2:44 p.m.

No damage was reported, or expected, from the earthquake.

The second earthquke followed 78 minutes after a 4.6 magnitude quake occurred off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island. This second, smaller earthquake happened at a depth of three kilometres 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada also reported no damage from this earlier earthquake.

