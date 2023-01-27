A mobile home in Silver Creek was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on Friday night, Jan. 20, but resident had escaped safely. (Photo contributed)

Two calls in one day: Volunteer firefighters in Silver Creek work for 24 hours plus

Mobile home destroyed but good ending to chimney fire, more firefighters needed

The Silver Creek Fire Department had its hands full recently, with both a chimney fire and and a mobile home fire on the same day.

The first call came in about 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 regarding a chimney fire. That one ended well with the fire out and everything OK in the home, said Fire Chief Darcy Blair.

However, the day ended much the same way it began, with a call about 10:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the structure, in the 200 block of Salmon River Road, was already fully engulfed in flames and the homeowner, an elderly man, had escaped outdoors.

“All we could do was knock it down as best we could and protect the neighbour’s shop – it was headed in that direction,” said Blair.

The resident was taken to hospital for observation and released the next morning. Blair said Emergency Social Services and the Red Cross assisted the man, and he’s not sure what the community has organized to help him.

Blair said he can’t publicize what started the fire, but it was “an unfortunate event.”

The firefighters left the fire hall for home about 3:30 a.m. A couple of them went back to the site for fire watch, while Blair went back in the daylight to start the investigation.

The Falkland Fire Department also assisted the Silver Creek department during the night.

Blair said most of the Silver Creek firefighters had worked 24 to 26 hours by the time they got home.

“And some even had to turn round and go to work Saturday morning,” he said.

Blair points out that the Silver Creek Fire Department needs more volunteer firefighters.

If you’re interested, more information is available on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website under Firefighter Recruiting.

