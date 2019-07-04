Elijah Beauregard was stabbed at approximately 11:20 p.m. on June 27, 2019 on Bernard Avenue near Water Street. (submitted)

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

Candle light vigils in memorial of the late 16-year-old stab victim, Elijah Beauregard will be held in two Okanagan cities this weekend.

On Saturday night at 9 p.m., the first vigil will be held at the skate park on Riverside Drive in Penticton and on Sunday night at 9 p.m., the second will be at the Sails in downtown Kelowna.

“I’m hoping everyone will show up and show Eli how many people loved him,” said Robyn-lain Beauregard, Eli’s father.

READ MORE: Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

Penticton was home to Eli for most of his young life. There, he went to school, hung out at the skate park and made friends while he lived with his father.

Eli moved to Kelowna at the age of 16, moving in with his mother. This is when Eli became homeless.

READ MORE: The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

The vigils are separate from the funeral due to the ongoing investigation into Eli’s death.

“The funeral side of it is going to be delayed a bit until next week at some point,” said Beauregard.

This way, people can still mourn Eli in a timely manner, he added.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is urged to contact the SCU at 250-762-3300.

