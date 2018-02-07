Two charged following back-to-back collisions on Highway 1

A Calgary man was charged with speeding after his Chevy Suburban rear-ended a vehicle waiting in a traffic line at an earlier collision. RCMP photo

Two men were charged with speeding relative to road conditions following back-to-back collisions on Highway 1 near Cambie Solsqua Road.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving two commercial vehicles. McNeil said the driver of a westbound semi tractor trailer attempted to brake for a vehicle that was turning right. The driver jackknifed his truck and trailer while attempting to avoid the vehicle in front of him.

“The jackknifed truck crossed the centre line of the highway and struck an eastbound semi truck on its trailer which caused the eastbound truck to roll on its side into the ditch,” said McNeil.

Neither driver was injured and the driver of the westbound semi, a 32-year-old man from Sorrento, was charged with speeding relative to road conditions.

Police had stopped westbound traffic as RCMP and BC Ambulance paramedics were tending to the collision. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the driver of a westbound Chevy Suburban slammed into the rear of a Ford pickup that was stopped waiting for traffic to proceed.

“Although road conditions were poor at the time with falling snow and a snow-covered highway, a driver travelling at a safe speed would have had ample time to stop safely,” said McNeil.

As police were speaking to the driver, a 61-year-old Calgary resident, motorists stopped to advise he had been driving aggressively and passing other vehicles prior to the collision. Police charged the man for speeding relative to road conditions.

There were no injuries sustained in the second collision, but McNeil said the second collision enforces the need for drivers to slow down and drive according to road conditions.

“It is simply unsafe to attempt to drive at the posted speed limit or faster when road conditions are poor,” said McNeil. “A first responder or member of the public could have been injured as a result of this driver’s action.”