Two day job fair seeks employees for new Salmon Arm restaurant

Interviews are being held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort

Sherri Reinhart, the Mr Mikes director of culture and community stands with Scott Hayes, director of operations at the Mr Mikes job fair on Saturday, June 22. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A two day job fair offering up to 80 jobs to Shuswap residents kicked off Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., employee hopefuls came to Mr Mikes job fair held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort to be interviewed for positions within the restaurant like bartenders, hosts, servers, dishwashers, prep cooks and line cooks. The fair will continue Sunday, June 23 starting at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.

Rochelle Westguarde, the general manager – or chief experience officer for the Salmon Arm location believes Mr Mikes will be a good addition to the area.

“It’s got a bit more livelier atmosphere, it’s just something that Salmon Arm has been missing for a bit and I know that families are going to love. You can come in there you can play games with your kids and have a great meal. It’s got a great family atmosphere yet also has the other side with an adult side,” she said.

The restaurant is set to open at the end of July at 1035 Lakeshore Drive.

