RCMP responed to a fatal crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on July 5. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

A weekend vehicle crash killed two people near Revelstoke on Highway 1.

On July 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. a westbound Honda Accord coming out of a curve lost control and swerved across the centre line into the path of an oncoming commercial truck and trailer, stated an RCMP news release.

The driver of the commercial truck was unable to avoid collision.

An RCMP officer happened to be parked off the highway observing traffic just west of the incident and witnessed the collision.

The release said the officer responded within seconds and alerted other emergency responders.

However, the adult male driver and passenger of the Honda Accord, died at the scene. The driver of the commercial truck was not physically injured and provided police with dash cam video.

RCMP said further details of the deceased are not available as police try to contact next of kin.

Highway 1 was closed for roughly four hours while police examined the scene and cleared the highway.

RCMP said weather and road conditions were excellent at the time.

The RCMP will continue to determine if there were any other factors that contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Trans Canada Traffic Services at 250-837-5255.

