Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

Two more members of the health region have died from the coronavirus.

Interior Health reports the death toll is now at 83, following one additional death at Vernon’s Noric House and one at Kamloops’ Westsyde group home.

“We are sad to report two more deaths related to COVID-19 outbreaks in Interior Health. I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers during this difficult time,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “COVID-19 continues to circulate in Interior Health communities, and we must all continue using our layers of protection to limit the spread and protect ourselves and those around us.”

There were 46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Feb. 10. Down one from the previous days numbers and following a downward trend for the week.

READ MORE: 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

But two additional outbreaks have also been declared in the region in as many days – one at Vernon’s Carrington Place and one at Kamloops’ Parkcrest facility.

Outbreak updates are as follows:

· Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 40 active cases.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 70 cases: 47 residents and 23 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

· Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 26 cases: 14 residents and 12 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 17 active cases.

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.

· Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.

· Highridge/Singh House group home (Parkcrest) in Kamloops has seven cases: one resident and six staff. There are six active cases.

· One resident at Carrington Place in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon retirement residence hit with COVID outbreak

READ MORE: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
CoronavirusSeniors

