Revelstoke RCMP responded to two fatal accidents in the last four days. (File photo)

Two fatal accidents on the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke in the last four days

In both cases the highway was closed for several hours

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two fatal motor vehicle accidents in the past five days.

On Sept. 11 an eastbound GMC Sierra pick up truck and an empty westbound Mack semi tractor trailer B train unit collided 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway.

The driver of the pick up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was 30 years old and from Maple Ridge.

The male semi driver was not injured in the collision. The Highway was closed in both directions for eight hours while the RCMP conducted the investigation.

On Sept. 14 a pedestrian walking along the Trans Canada Highway was struck by a BC Kenworth semi tractor unit at around 1:30 a.m., 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was 18 years old and from Edmonton.

The male driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for seven hours to conduct the investigation.

Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce hosts electoral reform discussion

Dr. Linda Elmose dives into the complex issue in upcoming referendum

Spirits are high at Salmon Arm’s outdoor school

First week of classes off to good start at South Canoe School

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Event to combine Indigenous and scientific perspectives on the fish

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Walk to remember

Nearly 100 people came together to remember those lost to suicide in… Continue reading

Salmon Arm makeup brand adds sparkle and shine to beauty product

MisMack hosts launch party for Glitter Envi product line

Advocate for B.C. victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

Canada recognized Nlaka’pamux basket making for its national historic significance this month

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

