Two fatal accidents on the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke in the last four days

In both cases the highway was closed for several hours

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two fatal accidents in the last four days. (File photo)

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two fatal motor vehicle accidents in the past five days.

On Sept. 11 an eastbound GMC Sierra pick up truck and an empty westbound Mack semi tractor trailer B train unit collided 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway.

The driver of the pick up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was 30 years old and from Maple Ridge.

The male semi driver was not injured in the collision. The Highway was closed in both directions for eight hours while the RCMP conducted the investigation.

On Sept. 14 a pedestrian walking along the Trans Canada Highway was struck by a BC Kenworth semi tractor unit at around 1:30 a.m., 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was 18 years old and from Edmonton.

The male driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for seven hours to conduct the investigation.