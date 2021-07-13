The Carrol Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Carrol Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two fires north of Golden burning out of control

Both the Carrol Creek and Blackwater Ridge blazes are being monitored by BC Wildfire Service

With 69 fires currently burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, two fires in the Donald area, located north of Golden along Highway 1, have been classified as a modified response by the BC Wildfire Service.

Modified response or “monitor fires” are established based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Once a blaze has been classified as a modified response, a fire analysis is developed. This analysis will identify trigger points that will prompt officers to reassess the fire and put a predetermined suppression plan in place.

Modified response fires will be monitored daily either by remote camera or flown by experienced officers.

The Carrol Creek fire (N41221) is located about 50 kilometres north of Golden. It is currently estimated to be 98 hectares in size.

The Blackwater Ridge fire (N41804) is located about 35 kilometres north of the town of Golden. It is currently estimated to be 40 hectares in size.

Both fires are producing smoke that is highly visible to motorists travelling on Highway 1, but neither are currently threatening any structures.

Both are classified as “out of control”, with the B.C. Wildfire Service explaining is not necessarily indicative of the behaviour of the fire, as it is normally how newer fires are classified.

Both fires were reported over the last week.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

