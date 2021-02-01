Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

Two fires that erupted on a street in Kelowna’s Landmark District on Sunday night have been deemed suspicious.

Both a pick-up truck and a shed were ablaze when Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived at Belaire and Devonshire avenues just before 8 p.m.

Crews quickly extinguished both fires.

Platoon Captain John Kelly said the truck fire appears to have started in the truck’s interior and there was no extension from the shed fire to the main residence.

Both fires are suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the RCMP.

Fire crews also responded to a blaze inside a shipping container on Lougheed Road earlier in the night. That fire was deemed accidental in nature.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

READ MORE: Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche
Next story
Two rural Okanagan deputy fire chiefs jet off to Mexico amid pandemic

Just Posted

Eric Kutschker installs the first wall of the Piqw exhibition on January 22, 2020. (Kate Fagervik photo)
Small works of Shuswap artists featured in new exhibition

Piqw, at Salmon Arm Art Gallery, features artworks measuring six inches or less

(Pexels)
Column: Instagram and other social media not worth losing sleep over

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Alexander Street was brightened up thanks to a paint job in Salmon Arm colours by Meikle Studios Social Art House in time for the Aug. 15, 2020 market. (File photo)
Salmon Arm downtown farmer’s market, Alexander Plaza in works for 2021

City council approves Ross Street market contingent on Interior Health approvals

Salmon Arm resident calls for ‘responsible leadership.’ (File photo)
Letter: Resident urges city councillor to resign over Mexico trip

Mr. Eliason, it is time you resigned! I was shocked and disappointed… Continue reading

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Chad Grevelle has shared his story of overcoming Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in a moving, powerful YouTube video. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)
WATCH: North Okanagan Mountie shares PTSD story in powerful video

Vernon Const. Chad Grevelle, a 15-year RCMP member, uses his story in video to help other officers

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding businesses in the community once again this year. However, the annual awards will take on a different tone than in past years. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Structure of chamber’s annual community awards will be changed for this year

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway. (Black Press file photo)
Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

25 cm fell on the Hope to Merritt section of the Coq overnight; with snow easing up during the day

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra (centre), formerly of Lumby, is a mother of three kids in dire need of new kidneys. Both of hers are working at less than 10 per cent. She is hoping for a live donor. (File photo)
Okanagan woman seeking kidney donor

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra, 37, mom of three, formerly of Lumby, is in dire need of a transplant

Most Read