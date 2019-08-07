(File photo)

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

It’s been a long time coming but B.C. is finally heating up after all this summer as two regions set heat records on Tuesday.

Castlegar hit 36.8 C, beating a 1997 record of 36 C while Trail hit 38.3 C, beating a 37.2 C record set in 1945.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and the inland areas of the north and central coast.

The Fraser Canyon is expected to hit 36 C on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off slightly on Friday.

The inland north and central coasts are forecast to be slightly cooler at just under 30 C in the coming days.

Much of the southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Nicola, Thompson and Kootenay-Boundary regions are also set to heat up into the mid 30 Cs.

However, they aren’t expected to hit Environment Canada’s heat warning criteria of max temperatures greater than 35 C and overnight lows greater than 18 C for two or more consecutive days.

The Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island is forecast to hit the mid-20s in the coming days before cooling off with some showers over the weekend.

With the hot weather in effect, experts across B.C. are warning people about the dangers that hot weather may bring.

People are advised to drink more water than normal, stay in the shade and schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

The Lifesaving Society is reminding people taking a dip to cool off to be careful and know the water they’ll be swimming or boating in.

READ MORE: ‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

In the Okanagan, heat has lead to several wildfires growing rapidly in the region.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now estimated 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Council says no to city snare ban after dog’s death, citing lack of municipal power
Next story
VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Council says no to city snare ban after dog’s death, citing lack of municipal power

To 22-page petition from supporters of Molly’s Law, city says province, feds regulate traps

Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Exhibit Pass the Popcorn now playing at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Salmon Arm Arts Centre top contender for solar demonstration site

City council to decide on which site, scope of project at Aug. 12 meeting

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Two Kelowna women simply spark joy by tidying

Barb Haymour and Wendy Chamberlin are Black Press Media’s newest columnists

Our history in pictures: Pastoral passage

A flock of sheep belonging to Donovan Clemson crossing the bridge at… Continue reading

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Public trail systems growing in the Shuswap

New Rocky Road trail opens in Chase, loop added to South Canoe system.

Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

The Sun beat the Kamloops Bronocs 26-3 on Aug. 3

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat record broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Most Read