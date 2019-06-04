Kamloops this Week: Wildfire burns near Kamloops at Stump Lake

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

  • Jun. 4, 2019 9:12 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire discovered near Stump Lake about 35 kilometres south of Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

Smoke is said to be visible from the adjacent Highway 5A, which is not being affected at this time, according to the BCWFS Facebook page.

The fire is burning on the east side of the lake across from the highway and near Old Kamloops Road.

It’s currently estimated at about two hectares in size and six BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding with support from air tankers.

The blaze is believed to be human caused.

READ MORE: Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Peachland school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour
Next story
Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Just Posted

Total Fitness adds momentum to Shannon Sharp tribute

Gym raises funds for outdoor learning circle at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Hergott: Assumptions surrounding small vehicle damage and injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the the relationship between vehicle damage and injury in a crash

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

An Okanagan man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Most Read