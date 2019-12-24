The damaged unit at the Granada Inn. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Penticton fire crews had their hands full on Monday morning (Dec. 23), responding to two fires in as many hours.

The first fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at the Granada Inn Motel on Skaha Lake Road.

The second-storey single room unit was heavily damaged but according to deputy fire Chief Chris Forster, the fire did not extend to any other units.

Witnesses on the scene told fire crews a neighbour ran into the burning unit to pull out the person who was caught in the flames.

According to Forster, the occupant of the home left the premises after being rescued and has yet to be found.

“We have no idea of his status — if he was hurt or if he wasn’t,” he said.

Nobody else in the Granada Inn was displaced or injured.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Shortly after returning to the station, another blaze began around 7:30 a.m. in a motorhome on Penticton Indian Band land.

Crews arrived on scene to find the unit fully involved in flames.

The man living in the home sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The motorhome was completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Just Posted

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants with a blue bandana on face

Salmon Arm Observer’s visit with Santa

Sharing Christmas wishes with Kris Kringle.

Eagle Valley News year in review — January

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Eagle Valley News year in review — February

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Ashley Simpson added to Please Bring Me Home website

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Most Read