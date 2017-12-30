Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

RCMP say two people were taken into custody after a man was shot in the leg in a Kamloops apartment unit Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 110 Columbia St. just before 10 p.m., according to a statement.

There, an unknown number of occupants in unit 23 had baricaded themselves inside, police said, and westbound traffic on a stretch of Columbia Street was closed for some time.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the investigation is ongoing into exactly who shot the man in the leg. There’s no word on his conditions.

