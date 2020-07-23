Downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

Two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are confirmed to have been at the District on Bernard in Kelowna on both Sunday, July 12 and Monday, July 13.

This comes after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the city that saw case numbers top more than 70 on Tuesday, July 22.

In accordance with provincial health guidelines, both of these individuals are now in quarantine in an effort to contain the spread. The two individuals are confirmed to have been in the vicinity of the common areas of the mall, which includes the food hall, washrooms and hallways.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Those who visited the district on either of the days are also asked to follow both regional and provincial health guidelines if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

“The safety of our customers, our tenants, their employees and our employees are our utmost priority,” said the District on Bernard in a statement.

The District on Bernard will remain open and will be disinfecting all common areas, including all corridors, stairwells, elevators, washrooms and other touchpoints using an electrostatic sprayer.

“We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to help reduce the risk of transmission by washing/sanitizing hands frequently, wearing a mask while in public spaces where physical distancing is unattainable, as well as other advisable precautionary measures.”

READ MORE: Some downtown Kelowna businesses struggling

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. family recounts ‘experience of a lifetime’ catching huge sturgeon
Next story
Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Just Posted

Grants support Salmon Arm heritage village and museum through summer closure

Numerous recently completed projects await public at RJ Haney come reopening

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Longtime resident loon at Gardom Lake found dead from lead poison

Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death

Volunteer to monitor for invasive mussels and clams in the Okanagan

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative

Morning Start: Koala fingerprints are so close to humans’ that they could taint crime scenes

Your morning start for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

BC SPCA launches “No Hot Pet” campaign to keep animals safe

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside hot vehicles

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

Most Read