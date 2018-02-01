Two injured in head-on collision near Chase

Traffic was backed up near Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Two people are in hospital following a head-on collision in Chase, this morning.

The incident happened about 4:50 a.m. when a 2002 Acura RSX crossed over the centre line and drove into a GMC truck.

According to police the truck was travelling northbound on Squilax-Anglemont Road and stopped to turn left onto Holding Road. The truck stopped to allow oncoming traffic to pass and was then hit by the Acura, say police.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

While a man and a woman in the Acura were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating but say charges pursuant to the motor vehicle act are expected.

Traffic was disrupted for about two hours while emergency crews remained on scene.

