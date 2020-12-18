(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Two Kelowna restaurants will be closed for the time being after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao, owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar & Bites said the two restaurants have teams that work closely together, which is why they decided to close both locations out of precaution.

Butters and Surrao said on social media that a staff member from RauDZ was exposed to the virus during their day off and are now self-isolating at home.

“These two (restaurants) will remain temporarily closed until we are assured that everyone is healthy, and it is safe to reopen,” they said.

“We work hard to serve our guests with the highest standards possible while ensuring the health and safety of all.”

This closure does not affect Butters and Surrao’s other locations, which include Sunny’s Modern Diner and The Okanagan Table, as those teams work separately.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, suppliers and family is of the utmost importance to us. Thank you for your support.”

Butters and Surrao have not indicated a reopening date for either restaurant.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

