Kamloops this Week

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

  • Nov. 4, 2019 12:44 p.m.
  • News

The two people killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning in downtown Kamloops were Thompson Rivers University international students.

The university confirmed Monday that each of the four occupants of one of the vehicles were international students and alumni.

“The collision took the lives of two of them and critically injured another,” TRU president Brett Fairbarn said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts are with their families and loved ones and, on behalf of TRU, I offer our condolences.”

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of First Avenue and Battle Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a collision between a pickup truck and a car.

Police said two of the car’s occupants were killed and another was taken to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the driver of the truck fled the scene. Later in the day on Sunday, police arrested the truck’s registered owner.

Fairbarn said TRU is making counselling services available for all students, faculty and staff.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

