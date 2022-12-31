Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)

Two out of five kittens were rescued from a Kelowna area landfill conveyor belt machine on Dec. 30. Three other kittens and their mother will be rescued Tuesday, Jan. 3 2023 when the facility reopens. (Okanagan Humane Society/ Facebook)

Two kittens rescued from Kelowna landfill conveyor belt

Three kittens remain and will be removed Jan. 3; safe with food and water

Two of five kittens have been rescued from a waste management conveyor belt in Kelowna.

The eight-week-old kittens and their mother were found inside machinery at the waste management facility near Reid’s Corner in Kelowna on Dec. 30. Two were able to be rescued by workers on site around 2 p.m.

Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) volunteers helped with the rescue and will work on recovering the other three kittens on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the facility reopens.

For now, the cats have food and water. They are safe as the machinery will remain turned off for the weekend.

OHS said the presence of rodents living in the garbage at the facility can attract feral, stray and abandoned cats, as the machinery also provides a warm place to hide.

The organization has rescued at least a dozen other animals from this location so far this winter.

READ MORE: Cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsKelowna

Previous story
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from February 2022
Next story
Copper Mountain Mine victim of ransomware attack in Princeton

Just Posted

Serena Caner, president of the Shuswap Food Action Society, helps presenter Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market, both part of the community food resiliency panel at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference in Salmon Arm held April 27-29, 2022, as DeMille demonstrates the difference in price between local and imported vegetables. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from May 2022

The cast of the Snowed In comedy tour will be making stops around the Okanagan Shuswap area in January and February, 2023. (Snowed In Comedy Tour/ Facebook)
Snowed In comedy tour making stop in Salmon Arm

Neskonlith knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Salmon Arm Arts Centre supporter Dolores Mori take time for a chat on March 25, 2022, as Thomas speaks about the significance of the Good Spirit Box which contains digital recordings of Secwépemc creation stories or Chiptekwilah. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from April 2022

The Bulk Pangaea, a 225-metre bulk carrier, picked up Shuswap resident Don Cavers (at back with white hair) in a life raft in the Caribbean Sea in mid-December 2021 and took him to Jamaica after his disabled sailboat crashed on a reef. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from March 2022