Two lawsuits filed over Penticton apartment fire that killed 2 in 2020

The lawsuits are against a couple for allegedly causing the fire

A firefighter descends the ladder truck after checking on the upper floors of the Clarence House apartment building after the fatal fire on Oct. 27, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Three former residents of the Skaha apartment building where a couple died in a fire have filed two lawsuits accusing two other residents of being responsible.

Dominique Gautier and Wade Haft and Nora Hunt-Haft both filed lawsuits in Kamloops Supreme Court last week against William Walter Ten Veen and Cheryl Lynn Samuels who were residents of the building at the time of the fire.

Both lawsuits list Bilkey Law Corp. in Kamloops as the representative and contain the same claims.

The lawsuits claim that on Oct. 27, 2020, Ten Veen and Samuels had failed to properly dispose of smoking materials, which led to the fire that scaled the building and ultimately cost William and Margaret Taylor their lives.

READ MORE: Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Gautier and the Hafts were among the over 50 people displaced in the blaze, but are the only ones to have so far begun legal action over the fire.

Both lawsuits are seeking damages, including costs for accommodations and increased living expenses following the fire.

None of the claims have been proven yet in court.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.